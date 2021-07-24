National

Two militants shot dead in J&K’s Bandipora

Army soldiers take position near the site of gunfight in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. File photo   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, July 24, 2021, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shokbaba forest in the Sumblar area of Bandipora in north Kashmir following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which two militants were killed, the official added.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras is being ascertained, he said.

The operation is in progress, the official said.


Comments
