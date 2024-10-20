Militants shot dead two non-local workers in Kashmir’s Ganderbal: Officials

Two non-local labourers were killed and at least two others were injured as suspected militants opened fire at them in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday (October 20, 2024) evening.

A police spokesperson said security forces cordoned off the Gagangir area near Ganderbal to trace the unknown gunmen. The identity of the victims could not be ascertained immediately.

Scores of non-local workers live in the area as they have taken up the ongoing construction work on the Z-Morh tunnel and widening of the highway.

Gagangir is very close to the tourist destination of Sonamarg.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in a post on X, confirmed the killing of the two non-locals in the attack. “Very sad news of a dastardly and cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. Two have been killed and 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people and send my condolences to their loved ones,” Mr. Abdullah said.

On October 18, suspected militants killed a non-local from Bihar in Waduna area of Zainapora in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

‘Terrorist killed’

Meanwhile, an Army spokesperson said a heavily armed terrorist was killed in north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

One AK Rifle, two magazines, 57 rounds, two pistols, three pistol magazines and other war-like stores were recovered from the encounter site. “A search of the area is under way and the operation is in progress,” the Army said.

On Saturday, a joint anti-infiltration operation was launched by the Army and the J&K Police along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla’s Uri.

“Alert troops spotted a suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Vigilant troops responded with effective fire,” the Army said.