Militants set company vehicles on fire after Ganderbal killings; NIA joins probe

Militants who killed seven civilians and injured five others on Sunday (October 20, 2024) also set several vehicles on fire at the camp site of the private construction company in Ganderbal district. A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached the spot on Monday and began the probe.

Preliminary investigation suggested that at least two vehicles of the company were set on fire by the heavily armed militants who stormed the camp site of the APCO Infratech company, which is engaged in tunnel work from Gagangeer to Sonamarg in Ganderbal district. The tunnel is a key project to have an all-weather road between Srinagar and Ladakh, which otherwise remains cut off during peak winter seasons.

A statement attributed to The Resistance Front (TRT), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit, claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the police have not confirmed the veracity of the purported statement. TRT claimed that its men “targeted a construction site where a billion-dollar tunnel project primarily intended for military transportation is underway”.

Official sources said the targeted killings of non-locals “apparently seems very well planned”. Automatic rifles like INSAS were used to target the campsite in Ganderbal’s Gagangeer area.

Shattered dreams

The attack left seven construction workers, including technicians and a doctor, dead. Hundreds of locals participated in the last rites of Dr. Shahnawaz Dar, a resident of Budgam district. The killing has left the family shattered. “He was our lone bread earner. He wanted to see me as an IAS officer. All our dreams have shattered,” Mohsin Dar, son of the deceased doctor, said. The victim’s daughter was married off recently. Locals and relatives of the victims demanded action against the attackers.

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha announced a relief of ₹6 lakh to the kin of the victims. An ex gratia of ₹2 lakh will be provided to the injured.

Those injured in the attack included Inder Yadav, a labourer from Bihar; Madan Lal, an electrician from Kathua, Jammu; Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, a mess helper from Preng, Kangan, Kashmir; Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat, a driver from Safapora, Ganderbal; and Jagtar Singh, a labourer from Kathua, Jammu.

Mr. Sinha directed the police “to intensify efforts to apprehend those responsible for the attack”. The police should track down the perpetrators and ensure they faced strict punishment. A no-tolerance approach had been adopted towards terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, he said. The cross-border terrorism was aimed at “destabilising peace in the region,” the L-G added.

Separatist Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condemned the killings. “Islam strongly deplores such inhuman acts. Every life is precious, and to lose lives in this manner is extremely painful. The incident is a grim reminder of the unending cycle of violence and uncertainty that the people of the region have endured for decades,” the Mirwaiz said.

