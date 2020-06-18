Two militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir

Two unidentified militants were killed in counter-militancy operations in south Kashmir’s Shopian and Pulwama districts on Thursday.
A police spokesman said a gunfight erupted in the morning at Meej in the Pampore area of Pulwama district when security forces launched a search and cordon operation to flush out the hiding militants. “One terrorist has been killed and another has entered a nearby mosque... The joint operation of the Army, the police and the CRPF is on in the area,” an Army spokesman said.
“An Imam of the mosque confirmed the presence of one militant. Appeals were made by the Imam and the security forces several times to the militants to come out and surrender but they didn’t. So far, we haven’t entered the mosque. Our forces have lobbed a few tear-gas shells inside the mosque. Cordon will continue,” Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar said.
In the other operation, a militant was killed at Bandapoh in Shopian in the afternoon. “Two to three militants are believed to be hiding in the area. The search operation is under way,” the police said.
The police have not identified the slain militants or the outfits they belonged to.
At least 19 militants have been killed in intensified counter-militancy operations in south Kashmir so far this month, with 17 killings reported from Shopian alone.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath