September 16, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 10:55 pm IST - Srinagar

The Indian Army on September 16 accused the Pakistan Army of providing fire cover to infiltrators in Baramulla’s Uri Sector, where three infiltrators were killed close to the Line of Control (LoC). On the fourth day of an anti-militancy operation in Anantnag, the Army deployed high-tech gadgets for precision attacks on the hideouts of militants holed up in the Gadool hill.

The Army has accused the Pakistan Army of violating the ceasefire agreement, renewed in February 2020, and opening fire during an anti-infiltration operation in the Uri Sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

“Three infiltrators were killed in twin gunfights in Hathlanga area between 6.40 a.m. and 9.45 a.m. Two bodies were recovered. However, one injured infiltrator exfiltrated with the help of fire cover provided by Pakistani posts. The Army’s quadcopters also came under fire from the Pakistan Army. However, the third militant too died [on the other side],” Army Brigadier P.M.S. Dhillon said.

The Army said the Pakistan Army’s actions have once again established their involvement in infiltration “by providing fire cover and moral support”. “It shows the Pakistan Army is involved to harm peace in Kashmir,” Brigadier Dhillon said.

He said the infiltration bid was made at a time when Hatlanga area was witnessing inclement weather and fog .“We used Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGLs) and rocket launchers during the operation, which was called off around 2 p.m.,” Brigadier Dhillon said.

The identity and affiliation of the slain militants were not divulged by the Army.

Anti-militancy operation in Anantnag enters fourth day

Meanwhile, the anti-militancy operation against holed up militants entered its fourth day on September 16 in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command, reviewed the operational situation on the ongoing operations at Kokernag forest area in Anantnag.

An Army spokesman said the top Army commander was briefed by the ground commanders on the high intensity operations, “in which hi-tech equipment is being used for surveillance and delivery of firepower along with the high impact of precision fire by the forces”.

The area resounded with loud explosions and intermittent gunfire on Saturday too, officials said.

Three officers, two from the Army and one from the J&K Police, were killed in a gunfight with militants on Wednesday afternoon. One soldier is missing and two others were injured in the ongoing encounter.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar said the operation was based on a specific input. He said two to three trapped terrorists “will be neutralised”.

Jammu and Kashmir saw three major encounters this week. Four soldiers and five militants were killed in these gunfights.

