NationalSrinagar 25 May 2020 11:31 IST
Comments
Two militants killed in south Kashmir’s Kulgam
Updated: 25 May 2020 12:28 IST
The encounter took place at Khud village in Hanjipora area, a police spokesman said
The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday said it killed two militants in an operation in south Kashmir’s Kulgam.
“Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter at Khud village in Hanjipora area of Kulgam,” a police spokesman said.
Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered at the site of encounter, the police said.
Mobile internet was snapped in Kulgam as a precautionary measure, officials said.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In National
Read more...