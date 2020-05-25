National

Two militants killed in south Kashmir’s Kulgam

Army personnel take position during an encounter in Kulgam district in south Kashmir. File photo | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD
Peerzada Ashiq Srinagar 25 May 2020 11:31 IST
Updated: 25 May 2020 12:28 IST

The encounter took place at Khud village in Hanjipora area, a police spokesman said

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday said it killed two militants in an operation in south Kashmir’s Kulgam.

“Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter at Khud village in Hanjipora area of Kulgam,” a police spokesman said.

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered at the site of encounter, the police said.

Advertising
Advertising

Mobile internet was snapped in Kulgam as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In National
encounters
terrorism (crime)
Jammu and Kashmir
Read more...