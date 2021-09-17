Militants kill policeman, labourer in Kulgam

Srinagar

17 September 2021 23:14 IST

Militants killed a policeman and a non-local labourer in two separate incidents in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Friday.

A police spokesman said militants fired upon policeman Bantu Sharma, a resident of Wanpoh, Kulgam, near the Shamford School around 6 p.m.

“Mr. Sharma had sustained grievous injuries. He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” the spokesman said.

The area was cordoned off and a search was carried out in the area, the police said.

Hours after the killing of the policeman, militants shot dead a non-local labourer around 9 p.m. at the Nehama area in Kulgam.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired indiscriminately upon a non-local labourer, identified as Shankar Kumar Chowdhary, son of Khokha Chowdhary, a resident of Preetnagar Kathiyar, Bihar, at Kulgam’s Nehama area,” the police said.

On Sunday, militants killed a policeman in Srinagar’s Khanyar area.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir’s regional parties condemned the killings. “I unequivocally condemn the militant attack in Kulgam. My heartfelt condolences to the family and colleagues of constable Sharma,” National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said.

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said, “Very sorry to hear about the attack in Kulgam today that claimed yet another innocent life.”

Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone said he strongly condemned the killing. “May Allah give patience to the family of Bantu Sharma to bear this loss. And may the killers rot in hell,” he said.

Municipal Council president Tawseef Raina held a candlelight vigil at Carriapa Park in Baramulla on Friday to denounce the killing of police personnel. He appealed to the attackers to shun this cycle of violence and bloodshed.

“Terrorists and their handlers in Pakistan are frustrated with recent elimination of top commanders of terrorists and peaceful environment even after death of separatist leader S.A.S. Geelani. That’s why terrorists have killed an unarmed policeman recently and one unarmed policeman and one innocent outside labourer in Kulgam on Friday,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.