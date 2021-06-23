Militants kill police inspector in Srinagar

Srinagar

23 June 2021 05:45 IST

Militants killed a police inspector in Srinagar’s Nowgam on Tuesday. Officials said Dar, a resident of B.K. Pora, was fired upon from a close range by gunmen around 8.30 p.m. at Nowgam, officials said. He was posted with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) wing.

The Peoples Conference, headed by Sajad Lone, condemned the killing.

“We condemn this senseless act of violence in the strongest terms. We express our deepest sympathy and condolences to his family and loved ones in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace,” a PC spokesman said.

Earlier this month, a policeman was killed outside his home in Srinagar’s Eidgah area.