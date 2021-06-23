National

Militants kill police inspector in Srinagar

Militants killed a police inspector in Srinagar’s Nowgam on Tuesday. Officials said Dar, a resident of B.K. Pora, was fired upon from a close range by gunmen around 8.30 p.m. at Nowgam, officials said. He was posted with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) wing.

The Peoples Conference, headed by Sajad Lone, condemned the killing.

“We condemn this senseless act of violence in the strongest terms. We express our deepest sympathy and condolences to his family and loved ones in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace,” a PC spokesman said.

Earlier this month, a policeman was killed outside his home in Srinagar’s Eidgah area.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 23, 2021 6:27:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/militants-kill-police-inspector-in-srinagar/article34920825.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY