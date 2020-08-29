Three militants gunned down in Pulwama

Three militants were killed on Saturday in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Also read: Pakistan giving shelter to Masood Azhar regrettable: India
“Adil Hafeez, commander of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, who was involved in militancy for a long time; and his recruits, Arshad and Rouf, were killed”, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said.
The militants were surrounded during a search operation at Zadoora area .
“During the search operation, they were given an opportunity to surrender. However, they fired indiscriminately on the joint search party, which was retaliated, leading to an encounter”, the police said.
Also read: Militants ‘glamourising terrorism’ by releasing Baramulla attack video: J&K police
The police claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition from the slain militants. “All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other militancy crimes”, the police said.
On Friday, four Al Badr militants were killed in Shopian.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath