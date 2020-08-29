Three militants gunned down in Pulwama

Police claim to have recovered arms and ammunition from slain militants

Three militants were killed on Saturday in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“Adil Hafeez, commander of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, who was involved in militancy for a long time; and his recruits, Arshad and Rouf, were killed”, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said.

The militants were surrounded during a search operation at Zadoora area .

“During the search operation, they were given an opportunity to surrender. However, they fired indiscriminately on the joint search party, which was retaliated, leading to an encounter”, the police said.

The police claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition from the slain militants. “All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other militancy crimes”, the police said.

On Friday, four Al Badr militants were killed in Shopian.