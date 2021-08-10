National

CRPF jawan injured in Shopian militant attack

CRPF Personnels rush near a spot after a militant attack at Lawaypora in J&K. File photo | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD
Peerzada Ashiq Srinagar 10 August 2021 09:31 IST
Updated: 10 August 2021 10:11 IST

An official said militants opened fired upon a CRPF patrol at Kral Check area of Zainapora hamlet in the district.

One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Tuesday, August 10, morning.

One CRPF personnel, identified as Constable Ajay Kumar of 178 Battalion, was injured.

“The injured has been shifted to nearby hospital for treatment,” officials said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and a search is on to apprehend the attackers.

