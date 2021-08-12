Militants attack BSF convoy on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Srinagar

12 August 2021 18:04 IST

Militants attacked a Border Security Forces (BSF) convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on August 12, afternoon.

“Terrorists fired upon a BSF convoy on the national highway in Kulgam. However, they have been trapped and reinforcement has reached the spot,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

There were no reports of any injury to any jawan, the police said. People were seen running for cover as the area was rattled by the sound of gunshots.

A heavy exchange of fire was on between security forces and militants, officials said.

The number of militants encircled by the security forces could not be ascertained immediately.

The traffic on the highway has been stopped “as a precautionary measure”.