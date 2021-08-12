National

Militants attack BSF convoy on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Militants attacked a Border Security Forces (BSF) convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on August 12.   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Militants attacked a Border Security Forces (BSF) convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on August 12, afternoon.

“Terrorists fired upon a BSF convoy on the national highway in Kulgam. However, they have been trapped and reinforcement has reached the spot,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

There were no reports of any injury to any jawan, the police said. People were seen running for cover as the area was rattled by the sound of gunshots.

A heavy exchange of fire was on between security forces and militants, officials said.

The number of militants encircled by the security forces could not be ascertained immediately.

The traffic on the highway has been stopped “as a precautionary measure”.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 12, 2021 6:05:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/militants-attack-bsf-convoy-on-srinagar-jammu-highway/article35875887.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY