NationalSrinagar 02 February 2022 12:48 IST
Comments
Militant shot dead killed in J&K’s Shopian
Updated: 02 February 2022 12:48 IST
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at village Nadigam in Nowpora area of the district,
An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at village Nadigam in Nowpora area of the district, a police spokesman said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter in which one terrorist was shot dead by security forces.
The spokesman said further details of the incident are awaited.
More In Other States National
Read more...