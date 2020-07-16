Militant shot dead, infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara

One terrorist was killed as the Army foiled “a major infiltration bid” along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara on Thursday.

A Srinagar-based Army spokesman said suspicious movement of unidentified persons was detected across the LoC at the Keran sector in Kupwara.

“Terrorists trying to infiltrate were intercepted by our troops. A contact was established and the infiltration bid was foiled. One terrorist was killed and one AK-47 rifle was recovered,” the spokesman said.

Army sources said at least three intruders were attempting to infiltrate near the LoC.

Earlier in the day, a soldier was injured in an anti-personnel landmine explosion on the LoC in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

A low intensity anti-personnel landmine went off in the Kalal forward area of the Nowshera sector on Wednesday evening, an official said.

Tested for COVID-19

An infiltrator, identified as Abdul Rehman, a resident of Nakyal in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, has been tested for COVID-19.

Rehman was arrested in Burthi village of the Balakote sector in the Mendhar sub-division of Poonch on Wednesday. He is being questioned.

“The test results are awaited,” said Block Medical Officer, Mendhar, Dr. Parviaz Ahmed Khan.