Militant shot dead, infiltration bid foiled in J&K’s Kupwara

October 30, 2023 09:38 am | Updated 09:38 am IST - Srinagar

The search operation was still underway, sources said.

Soldiers keep vigil at Sadhna Pass in Kupwara district of J&K. | Photo Credit: PTI

Security forces have foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district by killing a militant, officials said on Monday, October 30, 2023.

The infiltration bid in Jumagund area of the Keran sector was foiled on Sunday night.

Also read: Brother of PoK-based militant shot dead in Kupwara: Officials

The militant's body was recovered during a search in the area on October 30 morning, they said. 

The search operation was still underway, the officials added.

