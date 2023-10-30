Militant shot dead, infiltration bid foiled in J&K’s Kupwara

October 30, 2023 09:38 am | Updated 09:38 am IST - Srinagar

Security forces have foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district by killing a militant, officials said on Monday, October 30, 2023.

The infiltration bid in Jumagund area of the Keran sector was foiled on Sunday night.

The militant's body was recovered during a search in the area on October 30 morning, they said.

The search operation was still underway, the officials added.