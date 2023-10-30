HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Militant shot dead, infiltration bid foiled in J&K’s Kupwara

The search operation was still underway, sources said.

October 30, 2023 09:38 am | Updated 09:38 am IST - Srinagar

PTI
Soldiers keep vigil at Sadhna Pass in Kupwara district of J&K.

Soldiers keep vigil at Sadhna Pass in Kupwara district of J&K. | Photo Credit: PTI

Security forces have foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district by killing a militant, officials said on Monday, October 30, 2023.

The infiltration bid in Jumagund area of the Keran sector was foiled on Sunday night.

Also read: Brother of PoK-based militant shot dead in Kupwara: Officials

The militant's body was recovered during a search in the area on October 30 morning, they said. 

The search operation was still underway, the officials added.

Related Topics

national security / terrorism (crime) / armed Forces / Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.