Militant shot dead in Pulwama encounter

Army jawans stand guard at the encounter site in Pulwama district of J&K. File photo | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

May 30, 2022 09:25 IST

The encounter started at Gundipora in Pulwama on Sunday night after security forces launched a cordon and search operation to track militants at Gundipora

One militant was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday, May 30, 2022

One militant was shot dead on Monday morning, police said.

Kashmir zone Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Sunday night said Two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants, including the killer of constable Reyaz Ahmad, were trapped in the encounter with security forces.

The constable was killed in Pulwama on May 13.