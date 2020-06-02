National

Militant shot dead in J&K’s Pulwama

Flames and smoke billow from a residential building where militants are suspected to have taken refuge during a gun battle in Pulwama in J&K. File photo

Flames and smoke billow from a residential building where militants are suspected to have taken refuge during a gun battle in Pulwama in J&K. File photo   | Photo Credit: AP

The encounter took place at forces at Saimoh in Awantipora area of the district

A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said here. A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces at Saimoh in Awantipora area of the district, a police official said.

Also read: Security forces avert car-bombing in Pulwama

One militant has been killed so far in the exchange of fire between the two sides, he said, adding the operation was going on till last reports came in.

Also read:

Also Read
A combo image of two screenshots shows a vehicle, carrying IED, being defused by the security forces in Pulwama district of J&K on May 28, 2020.

Car used in foiled Pulwama attack was owned by Hizb militant: police

Further details are awaited.

Read more on Indian Air Force strike in Balakot

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 11:09:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/militant-shot-dead-in-jks-pulwama/article31728493.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY