Militant recruitment module busted in Valley

As a fresh recruitment module of militants was busted on Sunday in north Kashmir, the police figures suggest attempts of over 80 youths heading for arms training into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), have been scuttled by timely action of the security forces in the past three months.

A Srinagar-based police spokesman said the Baramulla police busted the module of the Hizbul Mujahideen spearheaded by “commander” Parvez Wani alias Mubashir, a resident of Handwara’s Gagloora area.

Three militants involved were identified as Ansar-ul-lah Tantray, Abdul Rashid Bhat and Mehraj-ud-din Kak, all from north Kashmir. “The module had plans to send many boys to Pakistan on valid visa to get them trained in terrorist camps of PoK,” said the police.

Mr. Bhat, the police said, had visited Pakistan in May this year. “He had obtained training for undertaking terrorist activities in the Khalid Bin Waleed camp of the Hizb located in PoK. He had gotten the visa from Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi on the recommendation of one separatist organisation,” said the police.

Arms seized

Arms, ammunition and ₹one lakh were recovered from their possession. “The module was also providing logistic support to other terrorists of the HM outfit,” said the police.