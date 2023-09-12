Militant and jawan killed, three security personnel injured in Rajouri encounter

September 12, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - JAMMU

One militant and an army jawan were killed and three security personnel were injured in an ongoing encounter in the Pir Panjal valley’s Rajouri district on September 12.

A police spokesman said two army jawans and J&K Police’s Special Police Official (SPO) were among the injured.

Preliminary reports suggested that a group of militants, believed to be two to three, was encircled following a tip-off generated by the police in Narla area of Rajouri district.

The gunfire between the militants and the security forces continued till Tuesday evening. “One terrorist killed. One army jawan martyred, three others including one police SPO injured in the ensuing encounter in Narla area of Rajouri district,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said.

Additional troops have been rushed to the area to thwart any attempt by hiding militants to escape from the encounter site.

The Army said a dog Kent, who was leading a column of soldiers on the trail of fleeing terrorists, also came down under heavy hostile fire. “While shielding its handler, it laid down own life in the best traditions of Indian Army,” the Army said.