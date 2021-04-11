Militant killed in Shopian encounter

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday even as another gunbattle raged on in nearby Anantnag district, police said.

Based on specific information about the presence of militants in Hadipora area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, they said.

A police official said as the forces were conducting searches, militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, the official said. One militant was killed in the operation. His identity and group affiliation was being ascertained, he said.

The gunfight in Anantnag district broke out at Semthan in Bijbehara area after security forces launched a search operation there based on an intelligence input about the presence of militants, the official said.