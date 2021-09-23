National

Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian in J&K

A soldier rushes towards the encounter site in Zainapora area of Shopian district in J&K. File photo   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, September 23, 2021, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kashwa village in Zainapora area of the district following information about presence of militants there, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards the security forces drawing retaliation.

One militant has been killed so far, the officials said, adding the operation was in progress.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was not immediately known.


Comments
