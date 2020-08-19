National

Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on August 19, police said.

Based on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Chitragam village of south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, one militant was killed, the official said.

The militant’s identity and group affiliation is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that the operation is underway.

