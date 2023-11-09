ADVERTISEMENT

Militant killed in encounter in Shopian

November 09, 2023 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - Srinagar

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which one militant has been killed so far, the official said. 

PTI

A militant belonging to The Resistance Front (TRF) was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on November 9, police said. Security forces personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the Kathohalan area of the south Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said. As the forces conducted the exercise, the militants fired upon them, he said.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which one militant has been killed so far, the official said. In a post on X, the Kashmir Zone Police said the militant belonged to TRF.

"One (01) #terrorist affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit TRF neutralised. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow," the police said.

In another incident on November 9, a BSF personnel was injured in cross-border firing on border outposts (BoPs) along the International Border (IB) in the Samba district, a senior official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

BoPs in the Ramgarh sector were fired upon in the early hours of November 9, he said.

One BSF personnel was injured and has been evacuated to a hospital, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US