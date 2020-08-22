Militant killed in Baramulla encounter

Srinagar

22 August 2020 12:20 IST

An officer said as the forces were conducting the searches at Kreeri in Baramulla, militants fired upon them.

An encounter broke out with hiding militants during an anti-militancy operation of the security forces in the Saloosa area of Kreeri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday.

A police spokesman said one militant was killed in the operation and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. “Although the affiliation of the killed terrorist is being ascertained, however the reliable sources indicate that killed terrorist is Anees @Chotu Sultan, a Pakistan national affiliated with the LeT,” said the police spokesman.

The body of the militant will be sent to Baramulla for his last rites after conducting medico-legal formalities including collection of DNA sample, the spokesman added.

A joint team of the Police, Army's 52RR and CRPF's 176BN is carried out the operation.

This is the second such encounter in Kreeri this week. Earlier, five security personnel and three militants, includin two 'commanders', were killed in the area.