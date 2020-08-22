National

Militant killed in Baramulla encounter

Army jawans rush towards encounter site at Kreeri, Baramulla. File

Army jawans rush towards encounter site at Kreeri, Baramulla. File   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

An encounter broke out with hiding militants during an anti-militancy operation of the security forces in the Saloosa area of Kreeri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday.

A police spokesman said one militant was killed in the operation and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. “Although the affiliation of the killed terrorist is being ascertained, however the reliable sources indicate that killed terrorist is Anees @Chotu Sultan, a Pakistan national affiliated with the LeT,” said the police spokesman.

The body of the militant will be sent to Baramulla for his last rites after conducting medico-legal formalities including collection of DNA sample, the spokesman added.

Also read: Militants ‘glamourising terrorism’ by releasing Baramulla attack video: J&K police

A joint team of the Police, Army's 52RR and CRPF's 176BN is carried out the operation.

Also read: Security forces kill hiding militant in Baramulla

This is the second such encounter in Kreeri this week. Earlier, five security personnel and three militants, includin two 'commanders', were killed in the area.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 22, 2020 10:53:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/militant-killed-in-baramulla-encounter/article32419285.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story