Militant killed in Army’s anti-militancy operation in Rajouri

June 02, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - SRINAGAR

One unidentified militant was killed in an anti-militancy operation on June 2 in Rajouri of the Pir Panjal Valley, which witnessed two major encounters earlier this year and left 10 soldiers dead.

An official said the body of a suspected terrorist was recovered at the site where an encounter broke out on the night of June 1-2. The Army has not immediately identified the slain militant or his affiliation.

An Army spokesman said a joint operation of the Army in coordination with the J&K Police was launched following suspicious movement in the forest area of Dassal Gujran, near Rajouri. “Intelligence-based ambushes were laid. On being challenged by our troops, they were fired upon, which was retaliated by our troops. Sporadic firing continued throughout the night,” the Army said.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official said the Army has called off the operation after the recovery of the body of a militant.

The Rajouri-Poonch sector witnessed heightened militancy this year. Ten soldiers, seven civilians and one militant were killed in three separate militancy-related incidents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT