Militant killed close to LoC in Uri sector, says Army

Updated - June 24, 2024 02:23 am IST

Published - June 23, 2024 12:47 pm IST - SRINAGAR

An official said the group of militants was spotted in the Bajrang-Uri sector

The Hindu Bureau

The Army established contact with a group of freshly infiltrated militants near the Line of Control in Baramulla district’s Uri Sector on June 22, 2024. File  | Photo Credit: PTI

One militant was killed in an ongoing anti-militancy operation in north Kashmir’s Baramulla on June 23.

“One terrorist has been killed in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation that was launched on June 22 in the Uri Sector. Operations are continuing,” an Army spokesman said. 

Two militants killed in Sopore; local arrested over Reasi attack

The Army established contact with a group of freshly infiltrated militants near the Line of Control in Baramulla district’s Uri Sector on Saturday.

An official said the group of militants was spotted in the Bajrang-Uri sector. The group was engaged in a firefight in the anti-militancy operation, which was launched following “inputs about the presence of some infiltrating terrorists” in the area.

North Kashmir has seen three major anti-militancy operations since June 19, which left three militants dead.

