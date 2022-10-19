Militant involved in J&K labourers' killing shot dead

The Lashkar-e-Taiba "hybrid terrorist", Imran Bashir Ganaie, who was involved in the killing of two migrant laboureres from U.P., was killed by in an anti-terror operation at Nowgam, Shopian.

PTI Srinagar
October 19, 2022 08:11 IST

A man shows the blood-stained clothes of two non-local labourers who were killed in a grenade attack inside the shack in Harmain area of Shopian district south Kashmir on Tuesday, 18 October 2022. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

A Lashkar-e-Taiba "hybrid terrorist", who was arrested following the death of two labourers in a grenade blast in Shopian, has been killed in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

"Based on disclosure of arrested hybrid terrorist and in continuous raids by police and security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists and SFs at Nowgam, Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist Imran Bashir Ganaie (was) killed by firing of another terrorist," Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Non-local labourer killed, 2 injured in militant attack in Kashmir’s Pulwama

Relatives and locals mourn after two labourers were killed during a grenade attack by terrorists in Shopian district, in Kannuaj district, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

It said incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were seized from the encounter site.

"The search operation is still going on," police said.

Two labourers from Kannauj area of Uttar Pradesh were killed in a grenade attack early Tuesday at Harmain in Shopian. Police arrested two people, including Ganaie, for their involvement in the incident.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Also read: Civilian killings in Kashmir | A throwback to the 1990s

"Hybrid terrorists" are unlisted radicalised people who carry out terror strikes and slip back into their routine lives often without leaving any trace.

