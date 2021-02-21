Militant hideout unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

Security forces on February 21 busted a militant hideout and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The cache was recovered after the arrest of the conspirator of the attack on a popular restaurant owner’s son in the city in Srinagar, a police official said.
“A hideout was busted in forest area of Anantnag by police and security forces after the arrest of conspirator of Krishna Dhaba attack,” the official said.
He said arms and ammunition, including three AK 56 rifles, two Chinese pistols, two grenades, telescope, AK and pistol magazines, and other incriminating material were recovered from the hideout.
Police on February 19 arrested three persons involved in the Feb. 17th attack on the son of the owner of the popular eatery Krishna Dhaba in Durganag area of the city in Srinagar.
