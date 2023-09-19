Militant fires on CRPF vehicle in J&K, none injured

September 19, 2023 06:47 am | Updated 07:23 am IST - Srinagar

A militant opened fire Monday, September 18, 2023 on a moving security forces' vehicle in the Khanyar area of the city but no one was injured, officials said.

The lone militant fired from his pistol on the bullet-proof CRPF vehicle at the Khwaja Bazaar chowk around 7.00 pm, the officials said.

He fled from the spot after firing, they said, adding there was no death or injury in the incident.

There was an attempted attack by a terrorist on the bullet-proof vehicle of the CRPF in Khanyar area which was repelled by alert personnel, a police spokesman said.

"The terrorist was chased away by personnel, who showed wise restraint due to potential collateral damage. No injury to life or property reported," the Srinagar Police posted on X.

