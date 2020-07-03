Militant behind Bijbehara attack, CRPF jawan killed in Srinagar encounter

Srinagar

03 July 2020 07:12 IST

IGP Vijay Kumar says Srinagar district is being used by militants “to receive funds and medical treatment”.

A militant and a CRPF jawan were killed in a late night encounter on Thursday, the third such operation in Srinagar in 43 days as security agencies raised the alarm on militants setting up bases in the city.

The jawan was identified as Head Constable Kuldeep Kumat Urawan.

“There have been no militant attacks in Srinagar. All the three incidents were the outcome of proactive action of the police and the CRPF, where leads were developed and the militants hiding in the city were tracked down and killed. A lead was developed on Thursday evening. The suspected spot was zeroed in and the militant fired indiscriminately," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said.

The operation was launched in Srinagar's Malbagh area.

Mr. Kumar said Srinagar district was being used by militants “to receive funds and medical treatment”. The police have, so far, managed to eliminate militants before they set up bases in the city.

Five militants were killed earlier in Srinagar in two encounters since May 19.

The police identified the slain militant as “Islamic State-JK commander for Anantnag district Zahid Das”.

“Das, along with four other militants, was involved in a series of attacks on security forces, including in the recent Bijbehara attack. His two associates were recently killed in Bijbehara and two more militants of his group are on the run and will be killed soon,” the IGP said.

A boy and a CRPF jawan were killed in a militant attack in Anantnag's Bijbehara on June 26.

According to the police, 12 top commanders of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Muhammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba are still active in the Valley.