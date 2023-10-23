Militant arrested with cartridges, explosives in Manipur

October 23, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - Imphal

“A militant has been arrested and more than 1,200 cartridges and 68 lathode explosives have been seized from his possession,” police said on October 23.

A car was stopped by traffic police at the Moirangkhom Road crossing in the Imphal West district on Saturday but it tried to flee. However, the law enforcers were able to stop the vehicle.

“During a search of the vehicle, the lone occupant of the car was found carrying 573 rounds of 7.62 mm cartridge and 294 rounds of 5.56 mm calibre, besides 40 mm lathode explosives,” a police officer said.

The arrested man was identified as a militant but the name of his outfit was not revealed by the police. Both the man and the seized items were handed over to the Imphal police station for further legal action.

