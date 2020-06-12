Militant arrested in J&K’s Shopian

Srinagar

12 June 2020 13:28 IST

A pistol, two magazines and 12 rounds were recovered from his possession

Security forces on Friday arrested a militant during a search operation in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

Acting on specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in Asthan Mohalla area of Shopian in South Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there early this morning, defence spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said.

He said during the search operation, one militant was apprehended.

A pistol, two magazines and 12 rounds were recovered from his possession, the spokesman said.