Militancy declining rapidly, remaining militants will be eliminated soon: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh

April 07, 2023 02:33 am | Updated April 06, 2023 11:31 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Militancy is losing traction in Jammu and Kashmir, and the remaining militants will be eliminated in the coming months, J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Thursday.

“Militancy is surely declining rapidly but not over yet. Security forces are working hard to eliminate the remaining militants in the coming months,” said Mr. Singh, who visited north Kashmir’s Bandipora on Thursday.

The police officer said that youth are now following their careers through competitive exams and sports instead of falling prey to the false propaganda of militants and their supporters across the border. “People as well as youth have understood the false narrative run from across [the border] to fuel militancy. Kashmiris have rejected their narrative and started contributing to the peace,” the DGP said.

Foiled enemy plans

He added that the J&K police have achieved a huge success in foiling the plans of India’s enemies to air-drop cash, improvised explosive devices, weapons and narcotics by using drones from across the Line of Control and the border.

“We have been noticing air-dropping of weapons through drones in Kupwara, Baramulla, Rajouri and Poonch area, though it has come down. Such bids are continuously being foiled,” Mr. Singh said, adding that strict action is also being taken against those involved in supplying drugs to other parts of the Union Territory and even Punjab.

No final call on Eidgah prayers

Mr. Singh said that he could not guarantee that Eid prayers at the historic Eidgah in Srinagar would be allowed this year. “There has been no law and order issue from Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir but the final call about allowing Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will be taken by the Divisional Administration in the days ahead,” he said.

Earlier, J&K Waqf Board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi had hinted at organising Eid prayers in Eidgah, where separatist leaders and their followers would often attend prayers in the past.