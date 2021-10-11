Two militants shot dead in J&K's Anantnag, Bandipora
Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Khagund in the district's Verinag
Two militants were killed and a policeman was injured during encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag and Bandipora districts on Monday, October 11, 2021, police said.
Also read: A sense of unease grips Pandit colonies in Kashmir Valley
Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Khagund in the district's Verinag area following information about the presence of militants there, the police official said. The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on security forces, who retaliated, he said.
In another encounter, which broke out at Gundjahangir in Bandipora district’s Hajin area, a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was killed.
"Killed terrorist has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF). He was involved in recent civilian killing at Shahgund Bandipora," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted.