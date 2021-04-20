Migrant workers are not crowding stations: Goyal

NEW DELHI

20 April 2021 22:33 IST

There was no railway station in the country where migrant workers had reached in large numbers, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

Responding to a question during the briefing on Cabinet decisions, Mr. Goyal said it was not true that migrant workers were crowding stations. Given the spike in COVID-19 cases and lockdowns announced by States, migrant workers can once again be seen leaving cities as they did in the wake of the lockdown last year.

“There is no railway station in the country where migrant workers have come in large numbers or where they faced any trouble,” Mr. Goyal said.

He said he was monitoring the situation and asserted that many tickets were available and passengers could book and travel.

“Since trains are operational, people don’t have any worry or fear. There is no form of lockdown. Trains are functional and will continue to function,” he said.