NationalNew Delhi 27 November 2020 11:22 IST
MiG 29KUB trainer aircraft operating at sea meets with accident
Updated: 27 November 2020 11:22 IST
Efforts are on to locate the missing pilot.
A MiG-29K trainer of the Indian Navy ditched on Thursday evening while operating at the high seas and one pilot has been rescued while another is still missing, Navy officials said on Friday. The incident took place at around 5 p.m. in the Arabian Sea, they said.
The Navy has deployed surveillance aircraft and ships to locate the missing pilot. A high-level inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident, the officials said.
