MIG-29K pilot Cdr Nishant Singh laid to rest with military honours

Commander Nishant Singh, the Navy’s fighter pilot who lost his life in the recent MIG-29K jet crash, was laid to rest with full military honours at Goa on Friday.

“His wife, Nayaab Randhawa, received the tricolour and her husband’s uniform from the Commanding Officer of the squadron,” the Navy said in a statement.

The son of a naval officer, Cdr Singh was a qualified flying instructor adept on Kiran, Hawk and Mig-29K fighter aircraft, the Navy said, adding the officer was also a qualified mountaineer as well as a skilled yachtsman.

The twin seater MIG-29K crashed in the sea off Goa on November 26. While the co-pilot had ejected and was recovered safely, Cdr Singh went missing. A massive search and rescue was launched to locate the missing pilot and a human body was located near the aircraft wreckage site on Monday which was then sent for DNA testing to confirm identity.