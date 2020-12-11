MIG-29K pilot Cdr Nishant Singh laid to rest with military honours

Commander Nishant Singh, the Navy’s fighter pilot who lost his life in the recent MIG-29K jet crash, was laid to rest with full military honours at Goa on Friday.
“His wife, Nayaab Randhawa, received the tricolour and her husband’s uniform from the Commanding Officer of the squadron,” the Navy said in a statement.
The son of a naval officer, Cdr Singh was a qualified flying instructor adept on Kiran, Hawk and Mig-29K fighter aircraft, the Navy said, adding the officer was also a qualified mountaineer as well as a skilled yachtsman.
The twin seater MIG-29K crashed in the sea off Goa on November 26. While the co-pilot had ejected and was recovered safely, Cdr Singh went missing. A massive search and rescue was launched to locate the missing pilot and a human body was located near the aircraft wreckage site on Monday which was then sent for DNA testing to confirm identity.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath