ADVERTISEMENT

MiG-29 fighter jet crashed near Barmer

Updated - September 02, 2024 11:58 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 11:46 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The pilot is safe and no loss of life or property was reported

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of a MiG-29 fighter. Image for representation only. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Mig-29 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on a routine training mission crashed near Barmer in Rajasthan late on Monday (September 2, 2024) while the pilot has safely ejected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During a routine night training mission in the Barmer sector, an IAF MiG-29 encountered a critical technical snag, forcing the pilot to eject,” the IAF said on social media ‘X’. 

The pilot is safe and no loss of life or property was reported, it added. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered.

The IAF has three squadrons of the Mig-29 UPG procured from Russia and has since been upgraded.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

defence equipment

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US