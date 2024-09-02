MiG-29 fighter jet crashed near Barmer

A Mig-29 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on a routine training mission crashed near Barmer in Rajasthan late on Monday (September 2, 2024) while the pilot has safely ejected.

“During a routine night training mission in the Barmer sector, an IAF MiG-29 encountered a critical technical snag, forcing the pilot to eject,” the IAF said on social media ‘X’.

The pilot is safe and no loss of life or property was reported, it added. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered.

The IAF has three squadrons of the Mig-29 UPG procured from Russia and has since been upgraded.