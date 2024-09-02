GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MiG-29 fighter jet crashed near Barmer

The pilot is safe and no loss of life or property was reported

Updated - September 02, 2024 11:58 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 11:46 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of a MiG-29 fighter. Image for representation only.

File picture of a MiG-29 fighter. Image for representation only. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Mig-29 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on a routine training mission crashed near Barmer in Rajasthan late on Monday (September 2, 2024) while the pilot has safely ejected.

“During a routine night training mission in the Barmer sector, an IAF MiG-29 encountered a critical technical snag, forcing the pilot to eject,” the IAF said on social media ‘X’. 

The pilot is safe and no loss of life or property was reported, it added. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered.

The IAF has three squadrons of the Mig-29 UPG procured from Russia and has since been upgraded.

Related Topics

defence equipment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.