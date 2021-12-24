National

MIG-21 Bison fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan, status of pilot unknown

A view of the MIG 21 Bison fighter jet. Photo used for representation purpose only.   | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

A MIG-21 Bison fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Jaisalmar, Rajasthan late on Friday evening. Status of the pilot was unknown at the time of going to print.

“This evening, around 8:30 p.m., a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Further details are awaited,” the IAF said on social media. An inquiry is being ordered, it added.

The MIG-21 Bison is the only variant of the MIG-21 in service with the IAF. The last four Mig-21 squadrons would be phased out in the next four years.


