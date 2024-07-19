ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft outage: IndiGo cancels 283 flights after disruption due to Crowdstrike bug

Updated - July 19, 2024 07:05 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 07:01 pm IST

The airline is currently experiencing delays and cancellations due to global outages faced by its cloud server software and software provider

The Hindu Bureau

Stranded passengers at the Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru amid Microsoft outage, in Bengaluru, Friday, July 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

IndiGo has cancelled 283 flights on July 19 due to the disruption caused due to the global outage in Microsoft systems, the airline said on its website.

Follow Microsoft Outage LIVE Updates here

This outage has severely disrupted airline operations by impacting critical systems used for flight operations, passenger check-in, and baggage handling. Airlines, airports and other transport systems across the world are facing similar issues.

All you need to know about the Microsoft outage | Watch

“IndiGo has activated ‘war rooms’ at 4 metro airports to manager operations. The airline’s staff are prioritising passengers who have departures in the next 120 minutes , ensuring that flights can continue with minimal delays,” the airline said in a statement.

Also read | Microsoft outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets and companies globally

The airline is currently experiencing delays and cancellations due to global outages faced by its cloud server software and software provider. A Microsoft outage on July 18-19 affected users globally, with passengers across India left stranded in airports or receiving hand-written boarding passes, as many others worldwide found themselves staring at the ‘Blue Screen of Death’ on their devices.

India’s Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said the government was in touch with Microsoft and that the reason for the outage had been identified, leaving many hopeful that life will return to normal.

Major internet outages in recent times
