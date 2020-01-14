National

Michael Debabrata Patra appointed as the new RBI deputy governor

File photo of Michael Debabrata Patra

File photo of Michael Debabrata Patra   | Photo Credit: Paul Noronha

more-in

Michael Debabrata Patra is likely to retain the monetary policy department, which was previously handled by Viral V Acharya, as the deputy governor

Michael Debabrata Patra has been appointed as the deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

He has been appointed to the post for a period of three years, it said. Mr. Patra, who is looking after the monetary policy department as the executive director, will be the fourth deputy governor of the RBI. The post was lying vacant after Viral V Acharya had resigned from the post in June last year.

Mr. Patra is likely to retain the monetary policy department, which was handled by Mr. Acharya, as the deputy governor.

The RBI, headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das, can have a maximum of four deputy governors. N S Vishwanathan, B P Kanungo and M K Jain are the other deputy governors working at the central bank.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
money and monetary policy
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2020 1:33:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/michael-debabrata-patra-is-the-new-rbi-deputy-governor/article30565476.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY