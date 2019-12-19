National

MHA to review security situation amid violent protests against CAA

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval are expected to attend the meeting.

The Home Ministry will review the security situation in the country on Thursday evening amid the violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, officials said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval, MoS for Home G Kishan Reddy and Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla are expected to attend the meeting.

The prevailing situation of the country will be reviewed threadbare by the Home Ministry in the meeting, the officials said.

