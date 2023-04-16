MHA to prepare SOPs for the safety of journalists after Atiq Ahmed killing

April 16, 2023 02:14 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST - New Delhi

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will prepare Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the safety and security of journalists following the twin murders of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf who were in police custody in Prayagraj, a government official said.

The step is being taken after three assailants posing as journalists killed Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj Saturday night while they were speaking to reporters. The two brothers were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college here for a checkup.

The shooting took place in Prayagraj around 10:30 p.m. and was captured live on camera, as mediapersons were following the handcuffed duo being taken to the Calvin Hospital.

The assailants came posing as media persons on motorcycles. They were able to get near Ahmed and his brother as an excuse to record a news byte and shot them in the head.

The three alleged assailants who were detained by the U.P. police have been identified as Navin Tiwari, Arun Maurya and Sonu.

On the other hand, Ahmed’s son, Asad, 19, was shot dead in an alleged encounter by Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force near Jhansi along with his accomplice. Both were wanted in a murder case and carrying a bounty of ₹5 lakh each.