MHA tells States to strictly enforce ban on e-cigarettes

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent an advisory to all States and Union Territories asking them to strictly enforce the ban on e-cigarettes cleared by the Union Cabinet in September.

The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (production, import, export, distribution, storage and advertisement) Ordinance was promulgated on September 18.

In a letter to Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of all States, the MHA said that the ordinance empowered police officers above the rank of sub-inspectors to “enter, search and seize” prohibited items without any warrant.

“It is requested that due enforcement of provisions of the ordinance may kindly be ensured, considering the deleterious impact of e-cigarette on public health, especially in respect of young population going to schools and colleges,” the advisory said.

It also asked States to sensitise the enforcement personnel for effective implementation of the ordinance.