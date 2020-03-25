National

MHA tells pvt security agencies not to lay off guards or cut salaries

A policeman adjusts the mask of a security guard during a lockdown on March 25, 2020.

The Union Home Ministry has asked private security agencies not to lay off guards or deduct their salaries during the 21-day lockdown period announced to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to the Central Association of Private Security Industry, CII, FICCI and ASSOCHAM and others, the Home Ministry said India was facing an unprecedented situation arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak.

This has also affected economic activity and it is possible that private security agencies may be impacted due to closure of shops, malls and other establishments.

“This is the time for the private security industry to adopt a humane approach and protect its workers and staff members from lay-offs and consequent decrease in earnings.

“I would, therefore, urge the industry for empathy with its workforce, vital to its functioning, and ensure that these workers continue to be treated on duty and paid accordingly,” the ministry said in its letter.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to combat the outbreak.

