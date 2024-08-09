GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MHA sets up 5-member committee to monitor India-Bangladesh border

The committee headed by the ADG, Border Security Force, Eastern Command, will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities living there.

Published - August 09, 2024 03:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

In the wake of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Modi government has constituted a committee to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB). Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said.

The committee headed by the ADG, Border Security Force, Eastern Command, will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities living there.

Other members of the committee include IG, BSF Frontier HQ South Bengal, IG, BSF Frontier HQ Tripura, Member (Planning and Development), and Secretary, LPAI.

An interim government under the leadership of Nobel Laureate Mohammad Yunus was sworn in on Thursday (August 8, 2024), in Bangladesh a couple of days after Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country after growing unrest demanding her ouster.

Wishing Mr. Yunus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged him to ensure “safety and protection” of the minority communities in Bangladesh.

The Ministry of External Affairs too on Thursday informed that officials are in touch with the post-Hasina administration to ensure safety for remaining officials in its missions and citizens who are scattered across Bangladesh.

